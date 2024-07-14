Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

BIO stock opened at $304.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,609,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

