StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,520,000 after buying an additional 675,786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $404,008,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

