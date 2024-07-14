Scotiabank Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $24.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

