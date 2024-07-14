StockNews.com Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to “Hold”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $30.30 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.