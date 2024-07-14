Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $446.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastman Kodak

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

