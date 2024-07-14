Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $446.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
