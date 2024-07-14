Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE DK opened at $22.85 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

