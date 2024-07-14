MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MFA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 9,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,769,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

