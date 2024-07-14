American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

AMH stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

