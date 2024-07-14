StockNews.com Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to “Buy”

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

