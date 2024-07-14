Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$14.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Insider Activity

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TSE:HBM opened at C$12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.