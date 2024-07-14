Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of BSX opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

