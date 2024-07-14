Scotiabank Cuts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $90.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Shell has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

