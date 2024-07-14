NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

