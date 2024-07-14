Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
