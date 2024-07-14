StockNews.com Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Buy

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

