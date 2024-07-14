StockNews.com Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to “Hold”

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 100,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.