Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.49.

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

