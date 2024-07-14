NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

