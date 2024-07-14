NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

