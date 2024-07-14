Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.48 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

