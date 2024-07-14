ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

