Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

