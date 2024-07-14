Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $38.52

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.52, but opened at $39.86. Roblox shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 978,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays cut their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Roblox Trading Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

