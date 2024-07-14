Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $29.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 97,734 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

