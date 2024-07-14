Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $50.47

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.47, but opened at $51.95. Blue Bird shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 45,423 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $7,279,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

