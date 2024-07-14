Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Down to $60.16

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.16, but opened at $56.20. Wells Fargo & Company shares last traded at $56.39, with a volume of 8,234,165 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

