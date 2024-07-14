10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.45. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 72,784 shares traded.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

