Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $121.45

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.45, but opened at $118.94. Ryanair shares last traded at $118.14, with a volume of 30,330 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,513 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,544,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,988,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

