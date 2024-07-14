TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 193,773 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TAL. HSBC began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,081.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after buying an additional 4,101,330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,144,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,094 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $17,493,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.