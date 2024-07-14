Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.19. Vita Coco shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 18,204 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $113,931,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $22,321,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

