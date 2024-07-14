Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.47. Quanterix shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 44,697 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

