VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.38. VNET Group shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 104,339 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. Equities analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VNET Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 188,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

