GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $30.51. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 357,267 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.81.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577,003 shares in the company, valued at $205,122,170.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,448,956 shares of company stock worth $50,327,757. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

