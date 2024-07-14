SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Gap Down to $204.18

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.18, but opened at $199.65. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares last traded at $199.65, with a volume of 129 shares.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.30. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.