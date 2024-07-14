PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,007,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,109 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Scotiabank began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,090 shares of company stock worth $1,032,520. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.