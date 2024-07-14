Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.86. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 516,260 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

