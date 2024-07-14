Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $30.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 25,959 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $3,316,425.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,798,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,573,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $3,316,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,798,932 shares in the company, valued at $792,573,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,898. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.