Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Drops By 14.0%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. SunCar Technology Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.