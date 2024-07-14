Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 14,810,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Upwork Trading Up 1.9 %

UPWK stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

