Short Interest in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declines By 13.8%

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

