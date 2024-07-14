Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 24.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Seer has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.65.

About Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 529.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Seer will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

