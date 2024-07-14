B. Riley Increases Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $14.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 3.9 %

BTDR stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.