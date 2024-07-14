AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $265.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,084 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total transaction of $523,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 2,359.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AppFolio by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

