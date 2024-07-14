Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$54.00 at UBS Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.88.

Aritzia Trading Up 14.8 %

ATZ stock opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,057. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

