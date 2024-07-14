Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $113.77

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.77.
Several analysts recently commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
