Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $113.77

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.77.

Several analysts recently commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.