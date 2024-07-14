Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $153.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:WLK opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 364.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

