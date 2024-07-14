Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $50.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 249,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

