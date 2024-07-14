Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $147.50

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.53.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,722 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,527 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

EA opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $147.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

