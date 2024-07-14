TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TASK opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.32.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Quarry LP increased its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

