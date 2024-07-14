Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $11.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

