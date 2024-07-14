Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT at $93.38

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

